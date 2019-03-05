Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend King Kong Bundy, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday.

- The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown opens live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with Rowan. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Fans start booing some as the music stops and Bryan has the mic. Bryan doesn't speak but he motions to the big screen and we get a video package showing how Kofi Kingston lost his WWE Title shot at Fastlane when Vince McMahon brought back Kevin Owens, giving him the title shot instead. We come back to the arena and fans are booing Bryan. Bryan says he sat here and remained silent last week as Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and everyone else gushed about Kofi. The Kofi chants start up now. Bryan says he then remained silent when Vince brought Owens back. Now it's time for the fans to remain silent. Rowan tells the crowd to shut up twice. He tells them to open their ears because Bryan is about to enlighten us all. Fans respond with another "Kofi!" chant.

Bryan says he's not out here to talk about Kofi. And why would he? Because Kofi isn't a leader, he's a supporting player, which is why Kofi is exactly where he should be - with his buddies Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day, on a promotional tour of India. Bryan says Vince was right to replace Kofi in the match, but he's not sure if it was right to replace the man who throws copious amounts of pancakes with the man who eats copious amounts of pancakes. Bryan goes on taking shots at Owens now, saying he doesn't deserve a WWE Title shot. Bryan says Owens is a nobody but that's also what makes him so dangerous, because a nobody is a somebody with nothing to lose. Bryan says he has everything to lose because he is The Planet's Champion. Bryan goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Owens talks about watching every RAW and SmackDown from his couch, with his family, while he's been out. Owens says as great as the time off with family was, it was also very hard to watch people do what he loves to do. Except for when Bryan was out because it wasn't hard to watch, it was just awful to watch. Owens goes on about Bryan and says he can't stand people who think they are better than everyone else. Owens says it got worse because he had to watch Bryan throw the WWE Title in the trash. Owens says that was the last straw and that's when he knew what brand he wanted to come back to, and who he wanted to go after. Still speaking from the entrance-way, Owens says he speaks for his entire family and he thinks he speaks for the WWE Universe when he says Bryan needs to get his stupid condescending mouth shut, and he's the one who's going to do it. Bryan mocks Owens some with another fat joke. They continue with the back & forth and Owens plays to the crowd for a pop, saying he is just like them.

Owens enters the ring now as Bryan mentions how Owens doesn't have any friends left. Owens says that is true and that's also alright. Owens says he didn't need any friends when he hit the Stunner and pinned Bryan last week. Owens says he never intended to take Kofi's opportunity but on Sunday at Fastlane it will be his intention to pin Bryan again and this time he's taking the WWE Title with him. Rowan steps up and gets in Owens' face. Owens strikes first and unloads on Rowan as they start brawling. Owens dumps Rowan over the top rope to the floor. Bryan and Owens brawl now. Owens goes for the Stunner but Rowan comes in for the save. Rowan drives Owens down into the mat and gets hyped up over him. Fans boo as Rowan and Bryan stand tall over Owens, raising the WWE Title in the air. Bryan's music hits as he and Rowan march to the back.

- Still to come, WWE United States Champion R-Truth hosts another US Open Challenge.

- We see Shane McMahon backstage with The Miz as he warms up for the next match with Jey Uso. We go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Jey Uso

Back from the break and out come the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jey Uso with Jey Uso. They talk about becoming six-time champions at Elimination Chamber and now they are in the Fastlane on the Road to WrestleMania 35. They talk about Sunday's match and start taking shots at The Miz and Shane McMahon, and their "bromance" that's going on. The Usos say Shane and Miz will be in the ring with a real team at Fastlane and they will get hit hard.

The Usos end their promo by giving a welcome to The Uso Penitentiary. The Miz is out next with Shane. Shane says The Usos were making fun of them but those qualities make them the best tag team in the world, and we will see who laughs last at Fastlane on Sunday. Miz gets hyped up about getting another opportunity in his hometown on Sunday, saying he will make his dad proud and he will make Shane proud. Miz says and that will be... The Usos try to attack but Shane and Miz avoid it. They clothesline the champs over the top rope to the floor. We go to commercial with Shane and Miz standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Jey drops Miz with a big kick to the face after missing the first attempt. Jey with a clothesline next. Jey with more strikes as Shane and Jimmy look on from the outside. Miz counters and nails running knees in the corner. Miz with another set of running knees. Miz charges again with the corner clothesline but Jey counters and backslides Miz for a close 2 count. Miz comes right back with a hard DDT. Jey kicks out at 2.

Miz waits for Jey to get back up now. Jey avoids the Skull Crushing Finale and catches Miz with a Samoan Drop. Jey with the big Rikishi Splash in the corner. Jey goes to the top for the Superfly Splash but Miz gets his boots up. Jey puts on the brakes and catches those boots. They tangle and Jimmy tries to interfere to make the save. Shane runs over and takes out Jimmy on the floor. Miz takes advantage of a distracted Jey and hits him with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

- After the match, Shane hits the ring to celebrate with Miz as the music hits. Shane and Miz look on from the ring as The Usos leave with the titles in the air.

- Still to come, Kevin Owens vs. Rowan in singles action.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Charlotte Flair, who requested an interview. Flair asks if it's just her or does SmackDown miss the presence of her friend Becky Lynch. Flair mocks Becky some and invites her to show up tonight. Fans in the arena start chanting for Becky and it's loud. Flair seems a little thrown off by the chants for a minute. Flair wants Lynch to come tonight to talk to her about her capabilities going into the Fastlane match on Sunday, where they have a major stipulation in play, and so they can have a friendly discussion. Flair walks off.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion R-Truth with Carmella for his second US Open Challenge. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and R-Truth is in the ring with Carmella. Truth says he wants to be just like his childhood hero John Cena, but he didn't realize Cena issued an US Open Challenge every single week. Truth says he did this once and he's already tired. Truth tells Carmella he's exhausted. Carmella reminds him that his hero says to never give up. Truth does some "you can't see me" comedy and mentions having Cena posters and bed sheets in his bedroom. They go on and have a quick dance break in the middle of the ring. Truth is ready to go and he says the US Open Challenge is now on. The music hits and out comes Lacey Evans.

Evans walks down the ramp and Hamilton introduces her. As she's done for weeks now, Evans turns around at the bottom of the ramp and walks right back up to the back. Truth yells for her to come back and says she didn't want any. Truth says he's done and ready to go but Carmella says fans want to see him defend the title. Fans agree. Truth says, "Damn you, John Cena!" The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe to accept the challenge. Joe marches to the ring but out comes Rey Mysterio to join the match. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title: Samoa Joe vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth

All four Superstars wait in the ring now as the bell rings. Hamilton announces the match as a Fatal 4 Way as we get formal ring introductions. The referee gets ready to begin the match as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Samoa Joe takes control and drops Rey Mysterio. Joe sends Andrade and then R-Truth out of the ring. Joe drops a splash on Rey and covers for a 2 count. Joe keeps control on the outside and dominates Rey and the others. Joe with a big chop to Andrade as Vega looks on. Andrade fights back but Joe delivers another big chop. Joe stalks Andrade on the outside. Joe brings it back into the ring and yells at Andrade to get up. Joe with strikes in the corner now.

Joe unloads on Rey now, allowing Andrade to come back swinging. Rey and Andrade both quickly end up on the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive on Andrade, sending him into the announce table. Some fans chant for Joe. Joe continues to dominate Truth and Rey while they're down on the floor now. Joe is all smiles as he grabs Rey but he stops to kick Andrade away after Andrade grabs his leg. Joe puts boots to Andrade. Joe tries to slam Rey on top of the barrier but Rey resists. Truth dropkicks from behind to make the save, freeing Rey and dropping Joe. We go to commercial.