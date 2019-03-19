Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Graves announces that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will join Kevin Owens on The KO Show tonight. Tom hypes Kofi Kingston's big Gauntlet Match.

- We go to the ring and out comes The Miz as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.