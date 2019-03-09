A Twitter user shared a video of WWE star and "SAnitY" member Alexander Wolfe appearing at today's Westside Xtreme Wrestling event in Oberhausen, Germany.
Wolfe has a history with wXw. He was once a wXw Shotgun Champion and a wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, beating WWE's Sami Zayn (El Generico at the time) for the title.
WWE and wXw also have a working relationship where they share coaches from the NXT developmental territories.
You can see Wolfe's appearance below:
.@TheWWEWolfe is here! #wXw16Carat pic.twitter.com/vR6WHvNAVX— Chris Köbbel at #wXw16Carat (@ChrisKoebbel) March 9, 2019