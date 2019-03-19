- It was announced that Extreme Rules will be returning to Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. Philadelphia, ECW's former home, will host the event, taking place on Sunday, July 14th inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets will go on sale for the event on 3/29 with a pre-sale opportunity before that.

- The following matches have been confirmed for EVOLVE's events taking place during WrestleMania weekend:

EVOLVE 125: April 4th - La Boom in Queens, NY



* Austin Theory (c) v. Kyle O'Reilly - EVOLVE Championship

* Montez Ford v. Shane Strickland

* Eddie Kingson and Joe Gacy (c) v. Konosuke Takes--ta and MAO - EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

* Harlem Bravado v. Adrian Jaoude

* Darby Allin v. Anthony Henry

WWN Supershow: April 5th - La Boom in Queens, NY

* JD Drake (c) v. Higuchi - WWN World Title

* Austin Theory and Brandi Lauren v. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

* AR Fox, Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis v. Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo and Soma Takao

* Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy and Shane Strickland v. Team wXw (members to be announced on Wednesday)

- It was previously reported that Sin Cara signed a new deal with WWE. The man himself has taken to Twitter to address these rumors, using AJ Styles' method from when he made his announcement of a contract extension.

"This is the most recent member of my family," Sin Cara stated. "Also, I have NOT signed a new contract with the WWE??What a cute little guy."