- Above is the latest "#DaMandyzDonutz" donut review show from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The 28th episode was filmed before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown after Fire & Desire visited Long's Bakery in Indianapolis, IN. Rose wrote on her YouTube channel, "We are in Indianapolis at Long's bakery! Several people recommended this place to us and the location on Southport road & damn were they right!"

- Rey Mysterio applied to trademark the "Prince Mysterio" name on Friday, March 15. The trademark was filed for merchandise use. This is the likely ring name for Rey's son Dominic, who returned to WWE TV for a backstage segment with his dad on last night's SmackDown. Dominic, who has been training for a pro wrestling career, revealed that he will be ringside at WrestleMania 35 for the match between Rey and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

We noted back in November that Rey had filed to trademark the "Principe Mysterio" name, which translated to Prince Mysterio.

- As noted, tonight's "Drop The Mic" episode on TNT will be their second annual WWE Night show. The show airs at 10pm ET and will feature rap battles with Rusev and Lana vs. Mark Cuban and The New Day vs. SWV. Below are a few tweets to promote the episode and a look at former RAW guest host Cuban preparing, along with WWE's announcement on the episode:

Rusev & Lana and The New Day to appear on TNT's "Drop the Mic" WWE Superstars take over TNT's "Drop the Mic" as Rusev & Lana and The New Day are scheduled to appear on the hit show tonight. Rusev & Lana will go head-to-head with Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban – who is certainly no stranger to the WWE Universe. Plus, The New Day will test their rap battle skills against R&B trio SWV. Don't miss "Drop the Mic" tonight at 10/9 C on TNT.

