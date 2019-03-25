- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey being officially announced for the WrestleMania 35 main event.

- WWE stock was up 0.52% today, closing at $87.23 per share. Today's high was $87.34 and the low was $85.77.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks noted on Twitter that she was informed of some "exciting news" while backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Boston earlier today.

Banks wrote, "Just got told exciting news and I'm jumping up and down in the locker room. [emojis]"

As noted, there's speculation on Banks and Bayley vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka being announced for WrestleMania 35 on tonight's RAW.

