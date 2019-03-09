Luke Harper made his official in-ring return at tonight's WWE RAW live event in Rochester, NY after being out of action since November 2018. Harper defeated Mojo Rawley in his first match back with the company.

Despite working some NXT live events in the latter part of 2018, Harper has been absent from WWE TV since last August when his fellow "Bludgeon Brother", Erick Rowan, suffered a torn bicep at SummerSlam 2018. The team was forced to drop the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship to The New Day after the injury occurred.

As has been well documented, Rowan recently returned to WWE TV and essentially became the bodyguard to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Meanwhile, Harper was seen regularly attending the WWE Performance Center in Orlando while sporting a cast on his left hand, indicating that he had surgery.

Harper actually teased his appearance at tonight's show when he took to Twitter earlier and wrote, "Is anything going on in Rochester, NY tonight?" You can see the full tweet, along with pictures from Harper's return, below:

Is anything going on in Rochester, NY tonight? — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 9, 2019