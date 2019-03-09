- As seen in the video above, a recent installment of Xavier Woods' YouTube show Up, Up, Down, Down featured Cesaro playing a heated game of Clash Royale.

- Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to document the special night he had with fellow ECW original, Spike Dudley. At the Extreme Homecoming event in Fall River, sponsored by Top Rope Pro Wrestling, Dreamer shared a ring with Dudley once more as they competed against one another in a tag match.

In a picture between Dreamer and Spike, Tommy added the caption, "Shared the ring 1 last time with my friend #Spike #ECW." You can see the full Tweet below:

Headed to Fall River Massachusetts tonight pic.twitter.com/3FENj1L4bC — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 8, 2019

Shared the ring 1 last time with my friend#Spike#ECW pic.twitter.com/EbhN1crYjr — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 9, 2019

- It looks as though WWE's No Way Jose has made a drastic change to his typical, free-flowing afro. Complete with neon green and yellow colors, Jose has braided his hair and tied it back in to a ponytail. You can see an image of the new hairstyle below: