- Above is the latest UpUpDownDown video of Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Brennan Williams, Aiden English, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze playing Rollout.
- At tonight's WWE Fastlane, The Shield will reunite "one last time" to take on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. In the video below, the trio mocked The Shield's "sierra hotel india echo lima delta" phrase and fist bump.
- WWE posted this week's top 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Andrade (with Sheamus), Sasha Banks, and Natalya.