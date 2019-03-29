Thanks to Bryson Faust for the following WWE Supershow live event results from tonight's show in Pikeville, Kentucky:

* Elias opened the show with his guitar but Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day sent him packing

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Tony Nese

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar in a Triple Threat

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over AJ Styles by disqualification. Joe issued an open challenge to start the match. AJ landed a Phenomenal Forearm after the bell

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Becky Lynch. Flair won by submission but used the ropes. After the match, Asuka runs down and attacks Flair, sending her back into a waiting Stunner from Becky

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor ended in a Double Count Out

* Asuka and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Asuka made Deville tap to the Asuka Lock

* Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

* Elias makes his fourth appearance in between matches. It looks like he will be facing Kofi in the main event

* Kofi Kingston defeated Elias