Alexa Bliss revealed on tonight's WWE RAW that she will be the special host for WrestleMania 35.
That's right! @AlexaBliss_WWE announces on A #MomentOfBliss that SHE will be the host of this year's #WrestleMania! #Raw pic.twitter.com/bCv3i4yjwf— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2019
Bliss has been out of action with issues related to concussions for several months now. She returned for the women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year but her in-ring career has been up in the air due to her health issues. Others who have hosted WrestleMania in recent years were Kim Kardashian, The Rock and The New Day.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy
Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
TBA vs. Asuka
Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe
Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental
TBA vs. Bobby Lashley
Batista vs. Triple H
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal