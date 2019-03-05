- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Philadelphia, the final red brand show before Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

- WWE is teasing The Hardy Boys for tonight's SmackDown from Wilkes-Barre, PA. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy reunited and returned to WWE TV last Tuesday for a win over The Bar. They have said they are back to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, currently held by The Usos. WWE posted the following teaser for The Hardys and tonight's SmackDown:

Will The Hardy Boyz continue their quest to become the greatest tag team? Last Tuesday, Matt & Jeff Hardy reunited as a tag team for the first time since 2017, defeating The Bar in a thrilling battle. In a WWE.com exclusive interview following their victory, The Hardy Boyz said that they joined forces once again to prove to everyone that they are the greatest tag team in time and space. Will The Hardy Boyz continue on this journey? Who might their quest lead them to next? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Heavy Machinery win a Gauntlet Match over The B Team, The Ascension and the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Ryder and Hawkins took to Twitter after the match and promised to end Hawkins' losing streak.

Hawkins noted that this was his 262nd straight loss. He wrote, "I lost for the 262nd time in a row tonight. But on the bright side I got to share the ring with my favorite wrestler @otiswwe for the first time. #RAW"

Ryder said losing sucks and seeing others get opportunities before you sucks, but that's been the story of his WWE career for over 10 years now. He wrote, "Losing sucks. Seeing others get opportunities before you sucks. But that's life. That's been the story of my career in @WWE for over 10 years...but I always find a way to come back. @TheCurtHawkins and I WILL COME BACK...WE WILL END HIS STREAK! #Raw #StillHere"

Losing sucks. Seeing others get opportunities before you sucks. But that's life. That's been the story of my career in @WWE for over 10 years...but I always find a way to come back. @TheCurtHawkins and I WILL COME BACK...WE WILL END HIS STREAK! #Raw #StillHere — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 5, 2019