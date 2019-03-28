- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Where Are They Now?" series, featuring now-11 year old Nicholas. The son of WWE referee John Cena teamed with Braun Strowman to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Bar at WrestleMania 34.

- SFGate.com reports that The Miz is selling his spacious Euro-inspired farmhouse in Austin, Texas after closing on it just 15 months ago. The A Lister has listed the 7,770-square foot mansion for $2.75 million, which isn't much more than the $2.6 million price tag it had when he and Maryse purchased it in December 2017. The home has 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 5 half-baths. There's also a double-island kitchen with butler's pantry, a full guest suite, game room with wet bar, negative-edge pool, spa, and bocce ball court.

- Carmella will be hosting a WrestleMania Zumba Pink Party for Susan G. Komen as WrestleMania 35 Week gets going near New York City on Thursday, April 4. Details on the event can be found in the tweet below: