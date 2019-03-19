- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis in this new video.

- As noted, WWE has announced that longtime employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Several wrestling stars took to Twitter to praise Aitchison for work she's done in 33 years of working for the company.

Below are comments from several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, including John Cena, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, Sean Waltman, Jonathan Coachman and others:

There are a lot of great people in our company, but, when U think of the most consistently day to day person doing good for all around her and especially for the kids that love our product, Sue Atchison is head and shoulders above us all and has been for years!!! CONGRATS SUE!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 19, 2019

Toughest job emotionally in WWE or anywhere else is SUE ATCHISON'S. She has done unbelievable and beyond all expectations work with those in hard places. WARRIOR AWARD now has an angel on point. CONGRATS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 18, 2019

This year's #WarriorAward recipient is @WWE's own, Sue Aitchison. Sue has personally helped grant over 6,000 Wishes putting smiles on Wish kids faces for over 30 years. I'm so proud Sue will be immortalized in the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/9e9L0oG0bj — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 18, 2019

The unsung hero and silent driving force between @WWE and @MakeAWish for over 30+ years, Sue Aitchison is OUR Superstar and the recipient of this year's #WarriorAward. Congrats, Sue and thank you for all you continue to do. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/QRbrkXARBW — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2019

Well deserved...Sue truly a great lady! ?????? https://t.co/Eq51IBJbqH — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 18, 2019

Sincere congratulations to Sue Atchison of @WWE for being honored with this years #WarriorAward she's such a wonderful person who works tirelessly for the betterment of others less fortunate — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) March 18, 2019

Congratulations to Sue Aitchinson on being named this years recipient of the #WarriorAward. I wrote to @WWE when I was 15 years old, asking about wrestling schools. Sue took the time to write me back. I still have the letter. #SueAitchison #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/LDr6DigQhk — Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) March 19, 2019

Incredibly blessed to work with someone like Sue Aitchison! I've known her for over 25+ years and she's always been a "champ's champ"!



Congrats Sue! #WWEHOF#WarriorAward https://t.co/sPfWmEZa9G — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 19, 2019

Not all superheroes wear capes. Congratulations Sue Aitchison and thank for all you have done to help so many people over so many years. https://t.co/VjPnZVEs16 pic.twitter.com/S1XbnRMzpM — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) March 18, 2019

I have NEVER called Sue Aitchison one time where she told me no. Or she couldn't help. Or it wasn't possible. She is part of the backbone of a company so many want to be a part of. I am thrilled for Sue. https://t.co/cysGOSgAOc — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 19, 2019

Sue Aitchison will be honored at 2019 #WWEHOF ceremony. Tremendously well deserved. Sue, a @WWE employee for 30+yrs, always makes everyone feel special. Her accomplishments w/community relations & outreach programs are second to none. Congrats! You're a dear friend and the best! pic.twitter.com/oCw3m9TcL9 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 18, 2019

This is so great! Sue Aitchison is a Legend & I'm so happy she's being recognized for everything she's done. https://t.co/xsVA1DC0To — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 18, 2019

Congrats To My Good Friend Sue Aitchison With The @WWE On Her Induction Into The WWE Hall Of Fame. WE Are All So Lucky To Have Had You In Our Lives. You Have Meant So Much To All Of Us. You Are That Person That Can Honestly Say "You Are Lucky To Know Me" And We All Get It! WOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 18, 2019

I couldn't be any happier for someone so deserving. Any reports that Sue was the Dutchess of Queensbury are false. The real Dutchess is residing in a home for wayward nobility. https://t.co/qyxq3P2VWc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 18, 2019

Sorry Sue, can't help myself. Occasional people ask me who the Duchess was. For some unknown reason people have questioned wether it was Dave Taylor. Dave may be many great things but pulling off making himself into the Duchess is not one of them! https://t.co/kaJO8rxLar — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 18, 2019