- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Roman Reigns should accept the WrestleMania 35 challenge from Drew McIntyre. As of this writing, 81% voted for, "Yes. He needs to remind McIntyre who runs the yard in WWE." The rest went with, "No. McIntyre has too much momentum and Reigns shouldn't set himself up for more punishment."

- As noted, WWE has announced that longtime employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Several wrestling stars took to Twitter to praise Aitchison for work she's done in 33 years of working for the company.

Below are comments from several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, including John Cena, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Michael Hayes, Jake Roberts, Sean Waltman, Jonathan Coachman and others: