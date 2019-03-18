- WWE has announced that more than 25 hours of WCW Thunder went live on the WWE Network today. Episodes 78-97 are now available for viewing. Above is a clip from episode 90, which featured WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg capturing the WCW Tag Team Titles from Creative Control.

- WWE Studios' "Fighting with My Family" movie based on Paige's family will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital on Tuesday, May 14. You can pre-order the DVD or Blu-ray at a sale price via this link.

- As noted, Wednesday's episode of Drop The Mic on TNT will feature Rusev and Lana vs. Mark Cuban in a rap battle. Executive Producer Jensen Karp revealed on Twitter that this will be their second annual WWE Night on the show as The New Day will also be featured. They will battle R&B singers SWV. Karp tweeted the following on the episode: