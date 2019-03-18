Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are currently at a standstill in their contract negotiations with WWE, according to PWInsider.

The issue has led to The Good Brothers being pulled from all upcoming scheduled WWE live events. Gallows and Anderson are still scheduled to be at TV tapings and pay-per-view events, but they have been pulled from live events indefinitely.

As we've noted, there's talk that Gallows and Anderson will leave WWE when their current contracts expire this September. They reportedly turned down multi-million dollar deals as they are not happy with how they've been used in recent years. WWE officials had been meeting with Gallows and Anderson to discuss a new deal, as they have with many talents as of late. It was noted earlier this month that they already missed out on some live event dates because of how the initial contract meetings didn't lead to a new agreement between the two sides.

Gallows and Anderson won the March 12 pre-SmackDown dark match over SAnitY but their last TV appearance came on the February 5 SmackDown episode, a loss to Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. It looks like their last non-televised live event bookings came in late February as they were defeating SAnitY at weekend shows.

Gallows and Anderson remain in talks with WWE about a new deal. It was noted earlier this month that The Good Brothers are determined to continue their pro wrestling careers outside of WWE. A lot can happen between now and September, but there continues to be a feeling that they will be leaving.

As noted last week, Anderson took to social media and apparently denied the reports by posting a video of his 7 year old son Cylus.

"My dad said don't believe everything you read..," Cylus said in the video below.