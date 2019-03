Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 448,000 viewers and ranked #37 on the Cable Top 150. This episode, the 10th in the 4th season, featured Nikki Bella's retirement announcement and was the season 4 finale. A video recap can be seen above.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 395,000 viewers and ranked #43, which was a new viewership low for the series. This week's viewership was the 4th best of the season.

The Walking Dead once again topped the night on the cable Top 150 and in viewership with 4.152 million viewers.

Season 4 averaged 436,000 viewers per episode with 10 episodes in the season. Season 3 averaged 634,000 per episode with 10 episodes in the season while season 2 averaged 587,750 per episode with 8 episodes in the season, and season 1 averaged 640,000 viewers per episode with 6 episodes in the season.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker with totals:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4: 396,000 viewers

Episode 5: 426,000 viewers

Episode 6: 424,000 viewers

Episode 7: 411,000 viewers

Episode 8: 441,000 viewers

Episode 9: 395,000 viewers

Episode 10: 448,000 viewers

Season 4 Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

Source: ShowBuzz Daily