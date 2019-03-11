WWE is currently celebrating a social media milestone of more than 1 billion total followers from around the world. This includes their fans on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Foursquare, Periscope, Pinterest, Qzone, Toutiao, Tumblr, V+, WeChat, Weibo and YouKu.

The WWE website noted that the 1 billion mark is the result of a 13% growth over the last year for a total of 113.9 million followers.

Above is video of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Tyler Breeze, The IIconics, Lucha House Party, Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, Zack Ryder, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Titus O'Neil, Cesaro and Roman Reigns thanking fans for the milestone.

