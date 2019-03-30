- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Baron Corbin looking back at his 3rd Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Corbin also makes a bold prediction on his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, which will be Angle's Farewell Match.

"You obviously know who I am. I am WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, and my Network Pick of the Week is WrestleMania 32. At WrestleMania 32 I won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in front of 100,000+ people, but it won't be my pick for long because at WrestleMania 35, I will become your new Olympic gold medalist," Corbin said.

- The WWE Untold series will return to the WWE Network next Saturday night after the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony goes off the air at 10pm ET. This special will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his WWE debut at WrestleMania 31.

This will be the 4th WWE Untold episode. Other episodes focus on WWE's ECW brand, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero working SmackDown, and The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's Hell In a Cell match. The Network schedule currently lists a "new episode" on Eddie to premiere Tuesday night at 7:30pm ET but that is not a new episode, it is the same Eddie - SmackDown episode from 2018.

Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode on Sting:

"Get the true story behind a moment many fans thought would never happen: Sting's WWE debut at WrestleMania 31."

- Below is a new Becky Lynch teaser to promote WrestleMania 35. Lynch will main event the biggest show of the year in a Triple Threat with new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. As noted, there are rumors on Flair's title being put on the line, but as of now Rousey is the only champion defending in the match.