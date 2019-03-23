WrestleMania 35 is only a few weeks away and nearly every WWE Superstar wants a moment in the spotlight. Superstars are taking to their social media accounts to discuss dream matches, which Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley has just shared one of the matches she wants.

The match has nothing to do with the Women's Tag Team belts or with her potential tag team opponents: Nia Jax and Tamina, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, and the IIconics. Bayley told Twitter users to reach out to WWE and let them know that she wants RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Roode & Gable at WrestleMania. She went as far as to say, if this match happened, she would be sitting in the front row.

Bayley's full quote was: "Give me Revival vs. Roode and Gable at Wrestlemania so I can sit front row, please."

You can read Bayley's post below: