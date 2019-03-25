The current betting odds for Wrestlemania have a healthy amount of time to change and have even been moving slightly already. These are worth paying attention to and nothing about these odds suggest any type of internal leaks within the WWE, but instead sensible projections in the shadow of somewhat unpredictable outcomes. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

For the first time ever in the history of betting odds, Ronda Rousey is listed as an underdog going into Wrestlemania. Becky Lynch is the favorite in her challenge for the Raw Women's Championship leaving Charlotte Flair as a longshot bet. We are also seeing Seth Rollins projected to slay Brock Lesnar, which is unusual for Lesnar, who is usually favored.

Other championship matches forecast successful retentions with United States Champion Samoa Joe favored to fend off challenger Rey Mysterio and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy predicted to continue to dominate the division by beating Tony Neese.

Triple H has highly favorable odds in a high profile "No Holds Barred" match against the returning Batista. After a slowly built tag team break up, The Miz is favored to defeat his former tag team partner Shane McMahon. Braun Strowman has the best odds of winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Curt Hawkins, Rey Mysterio and Velveteen Dream having considerably good odds.

Also according to the betting odds, Randy Orton is besting AJ Styles. As of this writing, Kurt Angle is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at the event, and Angle is favored to win his final match.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) +177 vs Seth Rollins -250

Raw Women's Championship – Triple Threat

Ronda Rousey (c) +320 vs Becky Lynch -280 vs Charlotte +650

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) -280 vs Tony Neese +200

WWE United States Championship

Samoa Joe (c) -280 vs Rey Mysterio +200

No Holds Barred

Triple H -280 vs Batista +200

The Miz -395 vs Shane McMahon +275

Randy Orton -165 vs AJ Styles +125

Kurt Angle -245 vs Baron Corbin +175

Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Braun Strowman +140, Curt Hawkins +900, Rey Mysterio +1500, Velveteen Dream +2000, No Way Jose +2500, Sami Zayn +2500, Harper +2500, Lars Sullivan +2500, Andrade +2000, Aleister Black +3000, Drew McIntyre +3000, Fandango +3000, Mustafa Ali +3000, Otis +3000, Pete Dunne +3000, Titus O'Neil +3000