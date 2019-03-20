As seen below, Xavier Woods checked in from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week to post a follow-up to Big E's video that addressed the Kofi Kingston situation after Vince McMahon's latest swerve on WWE SmackDown. For those who missed it, you can see Big E's video at this link.

Woods thanked Vince for showing him the direction that he needs to go in now. The UpUpDownDown creator also revealed that he is trying to launch his own video game studio.

"I'm sure you guys saw what happened this past Tuesday to Kofi... you guys probably watched the video that E did, and he kind of said it best. So I'm just going to echo those sentiments. We have other things that we enjoy doing, we have other skills. Me, I love video games. I'm a part of this community and I love this community with all of my heart, and this community loves me back. That's a relationship that I'm willing to be in. And considering the fact that I am attempting to create a small video game studio that is another skill that I have, that's another way to feed myself and my family, that I have.

"So you fully understand, constantly being treated in the way that we, The New Day, has been treated and most likely will be treated from here on out. I just wanted to say that I appreciate what you did Vince. Thank you very much, because it's definitely shown me what direction I need to go in to take care of myself and take care of my family."