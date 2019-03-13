- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center 360 video, featuring WWE NXT Superstars participating in the recent Special Olympics' Plane Pull in Orlando. The crews pulled a 60-ton United aircraft 12 feet to raise money for the Special Olympics.

- Remember to join us this evening at around 6:45pm ET for another round of NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. These will be the final tapings before "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It's believed that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will drop the title tonight after recently undergoing neck surgery.

- John Cena continues to be mentioned in the WWE United States Title storyline going into WrestleMania 35. There has been speculation on Cena facing champion Samoa Joe but word going around last week was that Cena vs. Joe was not planned.

As seen below, Zelina Vega took to Twitter today and called on Cena to tell R-Truth he's a loser. Truth has name-dropped Cena since winning the title several weeks ago, before losing it to Joe. Last night's SmackDown saw Andrade and Joe lose to Truth and Rey Mysterio. Joe then sent a post-SmackDown warning to Mysterio.

Vega wrote on Twitter today, "Hi @JohnCena , Zelina Vega again! I know we had our differences.. aaand yes, I did kick you in the face BUT! I'm hoping you will do a charitable deed for me anyway. Please: Tell @RonKillings he's a loser [emoji] would be great coming from his childhood hero."