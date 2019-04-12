As seen above, it was revealed in the latest episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Road to Double Or Nothing" that top indie star Darby Allin has signed with the promotion. Allin recently finished up with EVOLVE.

AEW has also announced that Darby will face Cody Rhodes at AEW's Fyter Fest event with CEO Gaming on Saturday, June 29 from the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. PAC, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was previously announced for Fyter Fest.

In other news announced by AEW today, Brian Pillman Jr. has been announced for the "Over The Budget Battle Royale" at AEW's Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas, their first show. Pillman joins Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero and Sonny Kiss as confirmed entrants for the match.

Below are graphics for Allin vs. Rhodes along with comments from Pillman: