AEW President Tony Khan spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet in Jacksonville yesterday. Ahead of the company's first pay-per-view next month, Double or Nothing, Khan discussed what his five-year business plan was for the upstart company.

"The 5-year plan for AEW is that we will have built up a brand, we will have built up a roster, we will have established ourselves as a top brand in wrestling for people who want fast paced exciting action and want a product that is more of a sporting based product," Khan said. "I've talked a lot about how I want wins and losses to matter because at the end of the day, that's why you're having the match. There's going to be a winner and a loser and it matters. It should matter to your standing in the company and it should matter to your standing in your chase for the championship which at the end of the day is what everyone is trying to attain."

Earlier this month it was made public that AEW was in talks with Warner Media Group, which operates Turner Sports (TBS, TNT), regarding a television deal. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who signed a three-year deal with AEW, recently said that AEW will have a weekly two-hour live TV show that premieres in October. While Khan wouldn't reveal details on a potential deal, he said that while TV is important, they are also looking at other ways to entertain their fans.



"I have negotiated some things and I am very excited about what we are doing," Khan said. "I do think it's very important to give wrestling fans a better quality of life. I think 20 years ago was honestly in many ways not nearly as good of a time to be a wrestling fan. There was not nearly as much wrestling out there and available if you were really looking for it. If you are really looking for great wrestling now there has never been a better time to be a wrestling fan.

"There something to be said about making an entry into [the television] space," Khan continued. "But we're doing a lot of other really exciting things too, it's not just about getting a TV deal put together. I think offering the kind of pay-per-view shows that we're offering with Double or Nothing, and offering affordable tickets for the fans and making wrestling a family experience.

"If and when we do enter the television space, I expect it will be the best wrestling television show that you'll see. I think that what you'll find is that the quality of life of a wrestling fan will go up that much more when you have something to look forward to on a regular basis."

Khan stated that he not only wants to offer a better experience for wrestling fans, but that he also wants their talent to have a great quality of life. He says that while their talent will work regularly, they will not be spending 5 to 6 days per week on the road.

"For us, I want to offer a quality of life and a work/life balance that is the best and is unparalleled in the business for the best quality of life," Khan explained. "What that means is less time on the road, but still working regularly, still performing on Pay Per View and on television in the future. I believe you don't need to spend 6 days on the road to make a good living as a wrestler or 5 days on the road per week necessarily."

