Above is the trailer for the upcoming AEW / CEO Fighting Game Championship event at the Dayton Beach Ocean Center on June 29. The show is being called "Fyter Fest" and is billed as "The most luxurious gaming and wrestling festival of all-time." Tickets for the upcoming event will go on sale in early May.

In other AEW news, Japanese wrestler, Hikaru Shida, has been added to the women's division. Debuting back in 2008, Shida has worked for multiple promotions included Oz Academy, Ice Ribbon, and Pro Wrestling Wave.

Here is what the current AEW women's division looks like: Aja Kong, Allie, Bea Priestley, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Hiraku Shida, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Sadie Gibbs, and Yuka Sakazaki.