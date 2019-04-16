- As noted, AJ Styles came to the red brand on last night's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW from Montreal. Styles teamed with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in the main event. Above is post-RAW video of AJ talking to Cathy Kelley about his new home.

"It's RAW. You know when the last time I was on RAW? Heck, I don't remember, that's how long it was and now, RAW is going to be home for a while. It's time to start stacking those bricks, building those walls, because I'm gonna make this my house, too. It's gonna be too sweet," Styles said as he did the "too sweet" greeting with Cathy.

- WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim turns 30 years old today while Vickie Guerrero turns 51 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London turns 39. Also, today would have been the 82nd birthday of WWE Legend George "The Animal" Steele.

- New RAW Superstar The Miz was busted open in last night's RAW segment with Shane McMahon, just a little over a week after he reportedly needed staples to close a wound in his head after the Falls Count Anywhere loss to Shane at WrestleMania 35. Miz took to Twitter after RAW and said no one is safe now that he has returned to the red brand.

He wrote, "I'm back. No one's safe. End of Story. #MondayNightMiz #SuperStarShakeUp #Raw"

