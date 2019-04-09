- As noted, WWE announced during WrestleMania 35 Weekend that Japanese star KUSHIDA has signed with the company to work the WWE NXT brand. The WWE Performance Center posted this video with behind-the-scenes footage from KUSHIDA's contract signing with Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal.

- WWE stock was up 1.12% today, closing at $91.04 per share. Today's high was $91.19 and the low was $89.21

- Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to comment on last night's WWE RAW TV ring return, which saw her defeat Bayley.

Bliss wrote, "I can't even tell you. How nice it is to FINALLY be back in the ring"

