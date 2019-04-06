As seen above, WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss spoke with TMZ Sports while in New York City this week. Bliss said she is very excited and nervous to host the biggest show of the year tomorrow. She also noted that she brought multiple outfits to change into during the show.

"I'm very excited, very nervous," Bliss said. "I've only ever hosted 'A Moment of Bliss' and it always gets interrupted, and never follows through the way I want it to. Fights break out and stuff just happens, so I'm hoping WrestleMania goes a little more smoother than 'A Moment of Bliss.' Very excited, very nervous, though."

Bliss was also asked if it's bittersweet that she can't wrestle on the grandest stage of them all this year. Bliss was quick to say that she is cleared to compete.

"Medically, I'm completely able to wrestle," Bliss said. "I'm fantastic, I've been wrestling at all the live events for the past month, month and a half. But right now on TV, I'm just focusing on the hosting role to get ready for WrestleMania. It's not that I'm injured or that I'm out of the ring, I'm completely fine, doing well, feel great, been doing all the live events, but just right now I'm focused on hosting because I don't want to go out there and make a fool out of myself."

Bliss said she hopes to be back into regular action after WrestleMania. She said her plan is to go after the winner of the "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event - Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, or RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. "Hopefully after WrestleMania. My plan is, whoever wins that women's main event, that's who I got my eyes on," Bliss said when asked about when she will be back into the mix.

Regarding the WrestleMania 35 main event, Bliss said she's rooting for Flair and hopes Flair will win.

"I feel like with the story and how everything's going on, the other two [Lynch and Rousey] have gotten a little cocky, and I feel like The Queen is the one that can humble them down," she said.