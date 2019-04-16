- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW from Montreal.

- The USA Network and their Miz & Mrs. show about The Miz and Maryse are sending two lucky fans to Toronto for the Ultimate WWE SummerSlam Experience in August. No purchase is necessary and you can submit your name to the contest at this link. The contest ends on Tuesday, July 2.

What are you waiting for?! Your chance to join @Mikethemiz and @marysemizanin at SummerSlam is here! NoPurNec. 18+. Rules @ https://t.co/g7VWoyEc7Q. pic.twitter.com/FuLR0Y7rVu — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) April 11, 2019

- As noted, Andrade and Zelina Vega came to the RAW roster in the Superstar Shakeup last night. Andrade then defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match. Below is post-RAW video of Cathy Kelley talking to Vega and Andrade about the move and what it means.

"Did you hear yourself? Not only are we a part of the RAW roster, but we dominated the WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor," Vega said. "So, not only did we deliver a message to him, but we delivered a message to the entire RAW roster, and what message is that? Not only are we the future of RAW, but we're the future of WWE and it's just a matter of time before we're wearing gold around our waist."

Andrade added that he is the new face of RAW, and they are the future of RAW and WWE.