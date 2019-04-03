WWE has announced that Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will also air on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff this Sunday.

Nese vs. Murphy joins the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Kickoff.

The WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET on the WWE Network, YouTube and other platforms. The second hour will also air on the USA Network. The main WrestleMania 35 card is scheduled to begin on the WWE Network at 7pm ET.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the current announced card:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H's career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kickoff Pre-show: 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)