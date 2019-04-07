Finn Balor's Demon King character defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 35 tonight.
Balor is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Lashley won the title back on the March 11 RAW by defeating Balor.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
