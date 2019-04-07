Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show saw Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeat The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the second title reign together for Hawkins and Ryder. The Revival won the titles back on the February 11 RAW episode by defeating Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at MetLife Stadium:
#TopGuys are in the building! #WrestleMania @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/0hlkdwjCU4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
This is going to be MAJOR! @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins are more than ready to challenge #TheRevival for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles in the #WrestleMania #Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/VdMIE09gri— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
Ring awareness 101. #TheRevival #WrestleMania @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/QEl9iGwqkk— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
???? #WrestleMania #FTR @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/O3jph8iiZ8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
THE STREAK IS BROKEN!!!! @TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania #AndNew pic.twitter.com/MX7fKIktgy— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019