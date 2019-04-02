- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will do an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Reddit this Thursday ahead of the 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title against Adam Cole at "Takeover: New York" on Friday night. WWE announced the following details:

Got some questions for Johnny TakeOver? This Thursday, you'll get that chance.

One day before he battles for the NXT Championship against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: New York, Johnny Gargano will be live on Reddit for a special AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on the Squared Circle subreddit (www.reddit.com/r/squaredcircle).

What is Johnny Wrestling's state of mind heading into his championship match? How does he come up with the designs for his TakeOver threads? Does he have a personal favorite 2-out-of-3 Falls Match? Get inside the mind of Mr. TakeOver this Thursday afternoon, exclusively on Reddit.

To celebrate the special occasion, we made a special "Johnny Reddit" avatar in the likeness of Reddit's alien mascot, Snoo, which can be downloaded here.