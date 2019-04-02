- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.
- WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will do an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Reddit this Thursday ahead of the 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title against Adam Cole at "Takeover: New York" on Friday night. WWE announced the following details:
Johnny Gargano to host Reddit AMA this Thursday
Got some questions for Johnny TakeOver? This Thursday, you'll get that chance.
One day before he battles for the NXT Championship against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: New York, Johnny Gargano will be live on Reddit for a special AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on the Squared Circle subreddit (www.reddit.com/r/squaredcircle).
What is Johnny Wrestling's state of mind heading into his championship match? How does he come up with the designs for his TakeOver threads? Does he have a personal favorite 2-out-of-3 Falls Match? Get inside the mind of Mr. TakeOver this Thursday afternoon, exclusively on Reddit.
To celebrate the special occasion, we made a special "Johnny Reddit" avatar in the likeness of Reddit's alien mascot, Snoo, which can be downloaded here.
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon granted another Make-A-Wish Wish before last night's WWE RAW in Washington, DC. Here they are with Faith before the show:
It was an honor to meet Faith last night before #Raw. She's got BIG plans for some of our biggest Superstars, excited to see them come true! Thank you for making mine @StephMcMahon's day! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/0n188gh2j7— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2019