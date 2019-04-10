- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn.

- As noted on Tuesday, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE ring announcer and backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes was released from the company. We noted that Dasha was previously announced to appear at a WWE anti-bullying rally in Brooklyn on Monday, but she did not appear and was replaced by Sarah Schreiber. Dasha noted on her Instagram Story that she had an "interesting couple of days" and was headed off to a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

In an update, Dasha was in New York City for WrestleMania 35 weekend but PWInsider reports that she was actually released last Thursday. Fuentes did not request her release, WWE just decided to let her go. Schreiber will be replacing her on the RAW brand, coming up from WWE NXT.

- The Usos took to Twitter after last night's WWE SmackDown and thanked new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys following the title change. Matt Hardy later replied to The Usos, praised them and suggested a rematch down the line.

Matt wrote, "Jimmy and Jey.....THANK YOU. MASSIVE RESPECT FOR THE USOS. You two are INCREDIBLE.. Let's do it AGEEN & AGEEN & AGEEN.. In a rematch, a 2 out of 3 falls, Ladder, Table, Cage, HITC and TLC."

