The segment between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar that played out on RAW last night was reportedly meant to have a different ending than what fans ended up seeing.

Right before RAW started last night, there was an original plan that would have seen Brock Lesnar laying out Seth Rollins before their WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It was apparently Vince McMahon's call to have the roles reverse. As seen in the video above, Rollins gave Lesnar two low blows, a superkick, and a finishing stomp to leave "The Beast" writhing in pain on the mat.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Rollins explained what his vision is for the future of WWE if he is able to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and walk away as the WWE Universal Champion.

"What I hope is winning the Universal Title will refocus some of the guys on the roster, because on Brock Lesnar, [the title] was out of reach for them," Rollins said. "Who is Brock Lesnar going to fight? Just by sheer numbers, he only has four or five matches a year so the odds getting a title shot are so slim. And now the opportunity will hopefully motivate and push guys to work harder and get to the next level. And hopefully that inspires the next generation to come in and take those spots. And that inspiration will move us forward because the title was being held hostage by Brock Lesnar."

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins this Sunday, April 7, at WrestleMania 35, taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Source: F4WOnline