It looks like we could see Elias tangle with another WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 35.

There is a plan in place for someone to "shut Elias up" during his performance at WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on who may work the angle with Elias, but everyone from John Cena to The Undertaker to Bray Wyatt are being rumored.

WWE previously announced Elias as the featured musical guest for WrestleMania 35. He is not being advertised for the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As noted last week, WWE polled fans on Elias performing songs at WrestleMania and asked which of the these songs should he perform on the biggest show of the year - his own "Walk With Me" single, "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, or "Thunder Road" by Bruce Springsteen.