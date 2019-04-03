The planned WWE event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 3 has been moved to Friday, June 7, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The event has not been officially announced.

WWE will also run King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 1.

There's no official word on why the May show was moved to June, but word is that the date was changed due to logistical issues.

WWE would need two different production crews for the weekend of June 7, if the Saudi date becomes official, as they have a WWE NXT "Takeover: San Jose" event planned for Saturday, June 8.

Regarding rumors on The Undertaker working WWE's return to Saudi Arabia, The Observer notes that Taker was contacted and had agreed to return on the May 3 show. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was also scheduled for that show. There's no word yet on if they will still work the show with it being moved to June.

The Observer also reports that the working relationship between WWE and the Saudi government remains very strong.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

