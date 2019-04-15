- Pete Dunne will get his rematch from new WWE UK Champion WALTER at the weekend WWE NXT UK TV tapings from Glasgow, Scotland at the intu Braehead Arena. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday. Others advertised include NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Gallus, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Rhea Ripley, Travis Banks and others. Above is a promo for the rematch from the recent "Takeover: New York" event.

- Travel issues are reportedly forcing creative changes for tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW from Montreal. John Pollock noted on Twitter, "Have heard there are a number of travel issues involving WWE personnel and talent for tonight's show in Montreal. 'Things are being rewritten as a result'. No word on what effect this will have on tonight's show."

- The Rock will be dropping the new Hobbs & Shaw trailer in 3 days. The movie, which features Roman Reigns' big screen debut, will hit theaters on August 2. Rock posted the following teaser today: