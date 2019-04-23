- Above is the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts from his YouTube channel, featuring an arms & abs workout with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Sheamus wrote in the video description, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... When I got in the gym with New Day supremo Kofi Kingston he'd won just about every WWE title there is apart from the WWE Championship. Fast forward a few weeks and Kofimania has taken over and he's WWE Champion. So excuse the continuity, I'm new at this TV presenter thing. Also, the full version on this video is about 2 hours long as myself and Kofi got to reminiscing about the good FCW old days before we got to the main roster. But we still got a good Arms and Shoulders workout in before Mr. Kingston destroyed me with a killer 6 minute Abs session. Oh and a big shout-out to Charles Robinson on cameras! Lastly, with the whole WWE roster behind him and Kofimania running wild, Kofi Kingston & The New Day are still changing & evolving, heading into a brighter future thanks to their ability to... Brave Change."

- The script for last night's WWE RAW episode wasn't finalized until 4 minutes before the show went on the air, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com. It's no secret that the WWE creative team often edits their TV scripts throughout the day, and that changes are made late in the day, but 4 minutes is cutting it pretty close.

- As noted, John Cena is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wished Cena a Happy Birthday, calling him WWE's Babe Ruth.

Vince wrote, "Happy birthday to @WWE's Babe Ruth, @JohnCena! I really can't describe in words how much @JohnCena means to me and the @WWEUniverse. #HustleLoyaltyRespectLove"

You can see Vince's full tweet below: