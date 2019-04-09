Multiple sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the finish of the "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and SmackDown & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch went off as planned.

As previously reported, the match was scheduled to end with Lynch pinning Rousey. According to SI, the finish with Lynch pinning Rousey while Rousey got her shoulder up was designed to protect Rousey and keep her character strong. The controversial finish allows Rousey to say Lynch did not legitimately defeat her.

SI also reported that WWE officials reportedly have Rousey tentatively planned to face Lynch in a singles rematch at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020 from Tampa. Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials do want to do the rematch, but there's no date for her return yet and there's no date or plans confirmed for the rematch.

Rousey is expected to step away from WWE for now. She has stated in media interviews in the past that she wants to have children with husband Travis Browne, which throws out any timetable for a return if they plan to do so during her break. She will also need to recover from the broken hand that she suffered during the match while throwing punches.