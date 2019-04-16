As noted, Alexander Wolfe took to Twitter earlier tonight and said goodbye to WWE, also confirming the end of SAnitY. Wolfe's statement came hours after Killian Dain posted a similar message and one night after group leader Eric Young was sent to RAW from SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, with no mention of his partners.

It's worth noting that Wolfe and Dain are both still listed on WWE's roster page. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Wolfe is still under contract. There is talk of Wolfe going back to WWE NXT, which could explain why he said goodbye to WWE in his statement.

Wolfe and Dain re-tweeted each other's statements but Young has not acknowledged them on his own feed, as of this writing. Former SAnitY member Nikki Cross, who is married to Dain, also posted a goodbye message to SAnitY, which you can see below.

Below are the original statements from Wolfe and Dain:

"We (SanitY) made out TV debut October 2016 for NXT at Full Sail University in Orlando,FL. We had a great time in NXT and we accomplished a lot: - NXT Tag Team Champions

- NXT Tag Team of the year 2017

- 1st ever NXT/WWE WAR GAMES Match

- performed in front of about 15k people at a sold out Takeover PPV

- Growing together as athletes and performers The whole group is like a family to me. I made 3 good friends over the last 3 years and I am really grateful for that. It was without a doubt a great time. Thank you guys for everything! Thank you to the entire SD locker room. Thank you for the good vibes, laughs and wisdom. I appreciate all of you and I wish you all the best for your future careers. Thank you to the fans who supported us and never stopped believing in us. I appreciate you as well and trust me I speak for all 4 of us. It's time to leave this behind and walk a different path. RIP SAnitY

Goodbye #WWE"

Dain's statement:

"Good luck @TheEricYoung Good luck @TheWWEWolfe I'll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it. Thanks to everyone who supported us"

