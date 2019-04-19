WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James is now expected to take an extended break from the company, according to PWInsider.

As noted, James recently stepped down as the co-lead writer of the SmackDown brand and there had been talk on James possibly filling the behind-the-scenes role once held by WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson at live events. There was also talk of James possibly working as a commentator. Now word is that the parties involved will assess the situation and see where James may fit in the company going forward.

James was not at the WWE TV tapings in Montreal this past week. With James not there, Ryan Ward was leading the creative team on Tuesday for the Superstar Shakeup episode. Ward handled the responsibilities that were usually overseen by James.

James is still considered to be with the company, but there is no current timetable for his return to work.

It was reported before that James had become increasingly frustrated with changed made to blue brand TV scripts by Vince McMahon, and that he finally "hit a breaking point" at the post-WrestleMania 35 SmackDown in Brooklyn.