SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have signed new WWE contracts, according to PWInsider.

The brothers reportedly signed new deals a few weeks ago as their current contracts were set to expire at the end of the month.

It was announced on last night's SmackDown that The Usos will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 35 with The Bar, Ricochet and Aleister Black, and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. They recently spent some time away from working non-televised WWE live events but they returned to action this past weekend.