As noted, Batista took to Twitter after his No Holds Barred loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 last night and announced his retirement from WWE competition.

The Animal took to Instagram later in the morning and posted a lengthier message on the retirement. He called WrestleMania 35 his story book ending.

He wrote, "To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I'll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I'm proud of what I've accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey"

You can see the full post below: