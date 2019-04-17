- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Jessie Elaban touring New York City for the first time during WrestleMania 35 Week.

- WWE stock was down 2.08% today, closing at $96.11. Today's high was $98.55 and the low was $95.67.

- WWE RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to fire shots at Bayley and Lacey Evans. As noted, Evans defeated Natalya on this week's RAW to become the new #1 contender to Becky's red brand title. Bayley went to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup last night and made it known that she had her eye on Becky's blue brand title now that she's a singles competitor.

Bayley took to Twitter after SmackDown and said she's here to be the change. She wrote, "I don't just show up to clock in and clock out. I'm not just along for the ride, I'm here to evolve. And I expect this whole roster to push me to my limits. Because that is what I'm here to do to them. To be more. Becky might be the Champ for now, but I'm here to be the change."

Becky fired back with a warning today and wrote, "I'm glad at least one of you had the spine to come looking for me, but don't get it twisted now. Everyone who comes looking for The Man ends up changing who *they* are. I'll pull the best out of you too."

Lacey had responded to an original tweet from Becky that said some of us are making history while others are walking the ramp in nice hats, a jab at Lacey. Evans responded, "And my actions are being talked about by the "history makers" themselves.... Good thing you're practicing bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for"

Becky responded today and compared Lacey to Charlotte Flair with a mention of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She wrote, "Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was Naitching around there before you were born, you plank."

You can see the related tweets below along with another post-RAW tweet from Becky at Lacey:

Lacey is impressive for sure. Threw one knockout punch, managed to put the whole building to sleep. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 16, 2019

I'm glad at least one of you had the spine to come looking for me, but don't get it twisted now. Everyone who comes looking for The Man ends up changing who *they* are. I'll pull the best out of you too. https://t.co/97cIOHqNaL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

Some of us are out there making history. Others are walking the ramp in nice hats pic.twitter.com/oCU3MdFV67 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 14, 2019

And my actions are being talked about by the "history makers" themselves....



Good thing you're practicing bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for ???? https://t.co/tRT8HcdEq9 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 14, 2019