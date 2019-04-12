- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shows off his custom WrestleMania 35 in-ring kicks in the sixteenth episode of his "I Just Love Kicks!" YouTube show from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel. Kofi had sneaker designer Mache tweak a pair of Nike Adapt Earl B.B.'s to fit his specifications for the win over Daniel Bryan at the biggest show of the year. You can see that episode above, which also features behind-the-scenes footage.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe can put Braun Strowman to sleep. The feud between the RAW and SmackDown Superstar was teased this week but it could end up happening because of the Superstar Shakeup next week. As of this writing, 77% voted, "No, The Monster Among Men won't let that happen." The rest went with, "Yes, the Coquina Clutch is the most dangerous weapon in Joe's arsenal and we saw what it did to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania."

- RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch got fans talking this afternoon when she made a tweet that called out Sasha Banks. Lynch wrote, "@SashaBanksWWE, fight me."

There's no word yet on if this will lead to a match between the two, but we will keep you updated. We noted before that Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 Weekend and that she's been given some time to think things over. You can read that full report at this link.

Below is Lynch's tweet: