- Above is new backstage video of R-Truth at tonight's WWE SmackDown with Kayla Braxton. Truth talks about his new "Dance Break" single and wishes a Happy 42nd Birthday to John Cena, from one United States Champion to another.

- The NFL's Cleveland Browns tweeted the following after hometown star and WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano paid them a visit today:

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a face-off between Charlotte Flair and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, their first meeting since the WrestleMania 35 main event. It's rumored that Becky will defend her blue brand title against Flair at WWE Money In the Bank, the same show where she will defend her red brand title against Lacey Evans. Flair and Lynch took to Twitter, seen below, and took shots ahead of tonight's face-off segment.

Becky wrote, "For the first time since the last time, it'll be me and Charlotte Flair face-to-face tonight, while she shouts and I try to move on for the love of God."

Flair added, "She can't stop talking about me. Can't stop bullying me. Can't stop body shaming me. Why? Because she can't do it without me. No number of belts can hide that. #SDLive"

