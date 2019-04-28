- Above is a look back at the best moments from the first-ever SmackDown in 1999. The show featured the birth of The Corporate Ministry when The Undertaker and Triple H teamed up against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sasha Banks, Carmella (with her sister), and Finn Balor.

- Compared to the lead-up to her match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte at WrestleMania, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been noticeably quieter on social media these days. The dual champ even pointed it out yesterday in a tweet, "Admit it. It's not the same without me around here as much, is it?" On May 19 at WWE Money in the Bank, Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW title against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown title will be defended against Charlotte.