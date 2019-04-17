After the dust settled from this year's WWE Superstar Shake-Up, Ember Moon made her way from RAW over to SmackDown. Alexa Bliss tweeted out her displeasure over this change, writing on Twitter, "SmackDown, you took my bestie!" Moon would send her back a crying emoji.

On last night's SmackDown, Moon confronted WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch about taking on the champ in the near future. Lynch obviously hadn't forgotten as she responded to Moon's crying tweet with, "Save those tears for when I slap the head off you."

Moon would reply, "Hah. Stop acting like I would allow that to happen." The champ would then bring Bliss into the conversation by writing, "I'm going to hit you that hard, Alexa will go out injured again."

Moon didn't appreciate the response and wrote, "Geez 'Man,' It's one thing to make idle threats as the glorified internet troll you are, but you mocking a near career-ending injury is proving you are a bully. You are just scum that needs to be taken down a notch. I'll happily oblige."

Bliss then jumped into the conversation, "Really, Bex...I'm sure me having career threatening injury is really funny for you. You know how they say don't bite the hands that feeds you? Maybe don't bite the hand that made you relevant. When all I had to do was debut."

